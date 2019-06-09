Carlson, David "Dave" Spencer Age 89, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dave was born in Evanston, IL, on September 3, 1929, to David and Ragnhild "Rose" Carlson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Loyal and Clifford; and his granddaughter, Kellie Westermeier. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Helyn "Lynn" Ann (Hojnacki) Carlson and their six children, Lynda (Ross) Thorfinnson of Eden Prairie, MN, David (Lori) of Simsbury, CT, Karyn (Mike) Westermeier of Rosemount, MN, Thomas of Elmhurst, Robert (Cathy) of Northfield, MN, and Charles (Corinne) of Shorewood, WI. Dave "Papa" is further survived by ten grandchildren, Katie (Andrew) Eggers, Stacy, Krista, Nina, Danny, Kristin Westermeier, Samuel, Emma, Ethan and Shannon; and one great-granddaughter, Madison Eggers. Also surviving is his brother, Robert of Ventura, CA; and many nieces and nephews. Dave was proud of his Norwegian heritage. He visited his mother's homeland several times, and enjoyed visiting with multiple generations of Norwegian relatives. Above all else, Dave loved God, his family and the Chicago Cubs. Being a lifetime fan, one of his most cherished claims to fame was that he is part of a very small and select group who attended two consecutive Cubs' home World Series games - with 71 years in between. He was at Wrigley Field for game 7 in 1945 and for game 3, the first Wrigley Field game in 2016. Visitation Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Thursday, June 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 1004 Greenwood Street, Evanston, IL 60201. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, IL. Memorials may be made to: JourneyCare (Hospice) Foundation, Glenview, IL or The . "Hey Dad, we hear the "W" flies 162 days a year in Heaven!" Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary