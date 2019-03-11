Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
David C. Healy

David C. Healy Obituary
Healy, David C. Age 56, of LaGrange. Loving husband of Julie; loving father of Katie and Michael; dear brother of Mary (nee Healy) (James) Hayes; loving dog and cat dad. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Hallowell and James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David's name to the Animal Welfare League are appreciated- animalwelfareleague.com/adoptions/. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 11, 2019
