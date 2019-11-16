|
|
Youngerman, David A. David A. Youngerman, 69. Beloved husband of Naomi Aronson. Loving father Josh Youngerman. Dear brother of Stephen (Miriam) Youngerman and brother-in-law of Jonathan (Ellen) Aronson, David (Sheryl) Aronson, Marc (Linda) Aronson and Saul (Judith) Aronson. Service Sunday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Willow Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10006, , International Rescue Committee, P.O. Box 6068, Albert Lea, MN 56007-9847, www.rescue.org, Congregation Hakafa, PO Box 409, Glencoe, IL 60022, www.hakafa.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 16, 2019