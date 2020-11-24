1/
David A. Savner
1944 - 2020
Savner, David A.

David A. Savner, 76. March 15, 1944 - November 22, 2020. David is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years Libby nee Rosenberg. Loving father of Jennifer Savner Levinson and Michael (Jennifer) Savner. Proud grandfather of Molly and Kate Levinson, Abby and Marissa Savner. Dear brother Steve (Cindy Mann) Savner and brother-in-law of Burt (Sheli) Rosenberg. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. David attended Northwestern University ('65) and Northwestern Law School ('68). David was a highly accomplished and widely recognized corporate attorney. He practiced law privately in Chicago before joining Jenner & Block in 1987. In 1998 he became Senior Vice President, General Counsel for defense contractor General Dynamics Corporation. He returned to Jenner & Block in 2010 following his retirement from General Dynamics. While at General Dynamics, David served as a director of Everybody Wins DC!, a Washington-based reading and mentoring program for inner-city children. He was honored by Northwestern with an Alumni Merit Award in 2010. David and Libby were generous philanthropists to Northwestern Law School. Their gift ensures that The David and Libby Savner Scholarship Fund will provide full-tuition scholarships for future generations. The Savners' 2014 gift outfitted Savner Hall, a state-of-the-art classroom dedicated to technology-based teaching solutions. To keep everyone safe and healthy, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Center at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab 355 East Erie Street, Chicago, IL, 60611, www.sralab.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
