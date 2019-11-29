Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
David Day
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:15 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
David A. Day Obituary
Day, David A. "Dave" Of River Grove, age 79. Beloved husband of Terry, nee Newhart; loving father of Cheryl (John) Wilson, David Day (Kathy Panzica), Laura (Bruce) Sheeks and Cindy Erwin (former spouse Mike); proud grandfather of Alan (Denise), Leaha, Amy, Cameron, Zachary, Jeremy (Erika), Sarah, Michael and Nora; great-grandfather of Myia, Elise, Hunter and Grace; dear brother of Carol Lindemann and Judy (Morris) Hudson; preceded in death by his parents, Bolan and Esther. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) onMonday, December 2, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. FuneralTuesday9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Francis Xavier Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2019
