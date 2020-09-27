Corbett, Darlene R.
Darlene R. Corbett, nee Sheehan, 84, September 24, 2020, lifetime resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago, originally hailing from Visitation Parish and the Byrne's Building; survived by, in Dar's words, her loving, patient, funny husband, James E. Corbett, CFD-retired, devoted mother of Kathleen Corbett, CFD-retired (John Kilkenny) and James R. Corbett, CFD (Catherine); loving Honey of Megan (Nathan) Davies, Haley, J.D., Britnie, Kayla, and Cassidi; dear sister of Denise Moran and the late Daniel Sheehan, CFD; fond sister in law of Mike Moran; loving aunt and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, 10 a.m., from CHAPEL HILL GARDENS SOUTH FUNERAL HOME, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL, to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Rd., Chicago, IL 60660, greatly appreciated. For those attending services, PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS WILL BE OBSERVED FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING, 50 PERSON AT A TIME, WITH MASKS REQUIRED AT FUNERAL HOME AND CHURCH. Info., 708-636-1200.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com