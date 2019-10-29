Home

Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
Darlene Boncimino
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church
1 S. 314 Summit Avenue
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church
1 S. 314 Summit Avenue
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Boncimino, Darlene M. (nee Jeka) Age 79. Beloved wife of the late Angelo (her high school sweetheart in 2004); loving mother of Dawn (Dale Jr.) Torii and Don Boncimino; cherished grandmother of Ryan (Samantha) Torii and Alissa (Jason) Taylor; devoted great-grandmother of "Bear" Torii and Jordyn Taylor. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until Mass 10:00 a.m. at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1 S. 314 Summit Avenue, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Father Maurizio Binaghi c/o Comboni Missionaries, 1318 Nagel Road, Cincinnatti, Ohio 45255. For additional information, www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 29, 2019
