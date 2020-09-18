1/
Danny D. Holt Sr.
Holt, Sr., Denny D.

Denny D. Holt, Sr., 67, September 13, 2020, lifelong resident of the South Side of Chicago-having lived in Canaryville for over 30 years and growing up in the Back of the Yards; devoted father of Jennifer Holt and Denny (Danielle) Holt, Jr.; loving grandfather of Jessie, Marissa, Victoria, and Nolan; fond brother of Bettey Holt, Robert (Cookie) Holt, Shirley Carrozza, Terry Holt, and William Holt. Preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Dorothy Waynick Holt and several siblings; dear uncle and friend of many. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Saturday, September, 19, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wake Service Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Cremation has already taken place. PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING, 50 PERSONS AT A TIME, WILL BE OBSERVED. MASKS REQUIRED. Please visit DENNY HOLT BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, 773-268-0703 or 773-581-9000

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
