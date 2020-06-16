Daniel Zableckis
Zableckis, Daniel Beloved husband of Marylou (nee Crowley); loving father of Jackie, Mary (Mike) McKee and Dan (Stephanie); cherished grandfather of Amanda (Andrew), Brandon, Tori (Damian), Rebecca, Lucy, Madeline and Daniel III; adored great-grandfather of Caleb and Oliver; dear brother of Albert (Diana) and the late Larry; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. All Services are Private. Cremation Oak Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
