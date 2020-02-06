|
Walsh, Daniel P. "Dan" Age 75, late of Orland Park, formerly of Chicago. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Harris); loving father of Peter (Valarie), Michael (Jeniffer) and Patrick (Sherie); cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Jessica, Maggie, Danny, Tyler, Allie and Kenley; devoted brother of Matthew (Christine), the late Janice (late Tom) Kent; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews; bestfriend of his dog Cash. Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m Funeral Saturday 8:45 a.m. from the Maher Funeral Home, 17101 71st Ave., Tinley Park to St. Stephen Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.MaherFuneralServices.com (708) 781-9212
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 6, 2020