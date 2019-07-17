|
Reilly, Daniel J., III Age 99, of Blue Island. Beloved husband of the late Marion (nee Mick); loving father of the late Michael, Maureen, the late Rosanne, the late Martha (Dennis) Morales, James (Mary Ann), Laura (Robert) Schneider, Robert (Valerie), Brian (Eileen) and Patrick (Michelle); devoted grandfather of thirty-four; proud great-grandfather of forty-seven; great-great-grandfather of one; dear brother of the late Lawrence, the late Betty Anne, the late Mary Jane, and William. WWII Army Air Force veteran, former employee US Steel, teacher, lifelong active Boy Scout and Naturalist at Camp Lowden Boy Scout Camp. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Friday, July 19, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, then to St. Benedict Church, 2339 York St., Blue Island for mass at 10:00 a.m. Cremation private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 17, 2019