Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Daniel Finnegan
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Finnegan, Daniel P. Age 58, U.S. Air Force veteran. Beloved husband of Lisa (nee Gedwill). Devoted father of Daniel P., III (Angela) and Megan Finnegan. Loving grandfather of five boys and one girl. Dear brother of Jeanne McDermott, Brian Finnegan and Rebecca Daly. Longtime member of I.B.E.W. Local #134 and former commander of Marrs-Meyer American Legion Post #991. Memorial visitation Saturday, Dec. 7th, 9:00 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W),, Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 1, 2019
