Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Park
Rand & Wilke Rds.
Arlington Heights., IL
View Map
Ostrof, Daniel M. Age 101, beloved husband for 63 years of the late Rose; loving father of Paul (Sybil Stork) Ostrof, Adriane (Ronald) Kaplan, and Marc (Jackie Gladstone) Ostrof; adored Papa of Alissa (Lyle) Schachter; proud Big Papa of Aidan and Noa; devoted son of the late Isadore and the late Ida Ostrofsky; dear brother of the late Blanche Ostrof. Daniel was the greatest human being; he had a vibrant mind and great attitude. He grew up behind a candy store on the west side of Chicago came from humble means and was the product of parents who emigrated from Russia to seek a better life in the United States. He remembered when seeing an airplane was a big event he lived through the Great Depression and fought in the Pacific Theatre: Okinawa he was 30 yards away from Ernie Pyle, the famous war correspondent when he was killed by a sniper's bullet. Graveside Service Friday, May 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand & Wilke Rds., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions to CJE Senior Life, 1551 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015, [email protected] Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com, (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2019
