John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
Daniel Murphy Obituary
Murphy, Daniel Edward Age 75, of Chicago, IL, was born into eternal life on January 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Daniel was born June 10, 1944, in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his children, Daniel (Kaila), Erin Bruce (Rob) and Matthew (Jessica) and his grandchildren Keaton, Luke, Fiona and Bobby. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy (nee Hogan) Murphy. Daniel had three siblings, Dorothy (Sis) Murphy and the late Joseph and John Murphy. Upon completion of his undergraduate degree from Indiana University, Daniel served in the United States Army, as a US Army Ranger and member of the 82nd Airborne. Later, as an officer in the Army Signal Corps, he was stationed abroad in the Panama Canal Zone. He retired as a Captain. Daniel went on to obtain a Master's degree in Public Service Administration from DePaul University and served in leadership roles in City and State government. In his Rogers Park community, he was a proud parishioner of St. Ignatius parish, and served as a precinct captain, a school board member, and a basketball coach. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the John E. Maloney Funeral Home at 1359 W. Devon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church, 6559 N. Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Ignatius Food Pantry and the many St. Ignatian Services at [email protected] or Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 or online at https://www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online/. Burial at Calvary Cemetery will be private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 14, 2020
