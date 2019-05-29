|
|
Murphy, Daniel J., Sr. Age 73, late of Channahon, IL, and formerly of Burbank, IL, passed away Sunday May 26, 2019. Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia (nee Last) Murphy; his children, Dan (Lisa) Murphy, Jr., Patrick (Melissa) Murphy, and Erin (Craig) Wegner; and five grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday May 30, 2019, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington), Joliet, from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be appreciated. To view a complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 29, 2019