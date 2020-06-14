Lorek, Daniel Daniel Lorek, age 89, U.S. Army veteran of Korean War. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Schwellenbach). Devoted father of Daniel and Daren (Tiffany). Loving grandfather of Alexander, Dylan, Ethan, and Elliot. Many years of service with Sears Roebuck & Co. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Funeral Tuesday 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Damian Church, 5250 W. 155th St., (Oak Forest) for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Please make donations to Palos Home Care & Hospice, 15295 127th St., Lemont, IL 60439. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com, (708) 974-4410. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 14, 2020.