Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciata
Daniel Kielbasinski Obituary
Kielbasinski, Daniel S. Age 71, late of the East Side, passed away June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janice (nee Kawecki); loving father of Jennifer (Chris, CPD) Banks, Paul Kielbasinski, Andrew (Alanna) Kielbasinski, East Hazel Crest FD, and Melanie (Brad) Ellsworth; devoted grandfather of Jack, Logan, Grace, Ryan (Tamra), Brandon, and Marisa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Loretta Kielbasinski. Dan was a former employee of Mid-City Typewriter and a tax preparer for H & R Block. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information, call 773-731-2749 or visit www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019
