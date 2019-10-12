Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
111th & Homan Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Kelly Obituary
Kelly, Ret. CFD, Daniel A. Daniel A. Kelly, Ret. CFD, age 78, at rest October 8, 2019. Loving father of Daniel CFD (Carra) and William (Heather) Kelly; cherished grandpa of Anne, Molly, Brendan, Sean, Brian, Kevin, Arianna, and Cameron; dear brother of Edward (Diane), Patrick (Susan), Kathleen (Judi), and the late Martin (Doris) Kelly; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, October 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Mt. Greenwood SRA Special Olympics. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now