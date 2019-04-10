|
|
Jacobs, Daniel L. Age 79, Retired C.P.D. and proud U.S. Army Veteran. Loving brother of Phyillis (the late Donald) Boba, the late Patricia A. Minas, and Donna (Tom) Daly; cherished uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his loving parents, Samuel and Lena Jacobs. In lieu of flowers, donations to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 are appreciated. VisitationThursday,April 11, 2019,from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, 901 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Information:(847) 901-4012or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 10, 2019