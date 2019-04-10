Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Catholic Assyrian Church of the East
901 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Catholic Assyrian Church of the East
901 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Jacobs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Jacobs Obituary
Jacobs, Daniel L. Age 79, Retired C.P.D. and proud U.S. Army Veteran. Loving brother of Phyillis (the late Donald) Boba, the late Patricia A. Minas, and Donna (Tom) Daly; cherished uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his loving parents, Samuel and Lena Jacobs. In lieu of flowers, donations to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 are appreciated. VisitationThursday,April 11, 2019,from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, 901 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Information:(847) 901-4012or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now