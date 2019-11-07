|
Siemek, Daniel J. Beloved husband of Jean P. Siemek (nee Fritz); loving father of Christine (George) Dogoda, Teresa (Dan) Clark, and Jodi (Scott) Krafft; proud grandfather of Jacquelyn (Joshua) Maidl, Daniel (Valerie) Clark, and Scott Krafft; cherished great-grandfather of Camren and Nathaniel; loving brother of Louise (the late Felix) Kawa; beloved uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by his son, the late Daniel Matthew Siemek, his stepfather, the late Matthew Mazur, and his mother, the late Bernice Mazur. Daniel was a former employee of Central Steel for about 15 years. Funeral services will be held onSaturday,November 9th, at 10:00 a.m. from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638, to St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Mount Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held onFriday,November 8th, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a would be appreciated. For more information, please call(773) 586-7900or visitwww.ridgefh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 7, 2019