Gavin, Daniel A. Devoted son of the late Dorothy and James Gavin; beloved father of James (Jennifer) Gavin, Molly Christensen, Melissa (Michael) LaCoy and Francis and Kristin Kroll; proud and cherished grandfather of Jack and Connor Gavin, Tess and Trevor Christensen, Gavin, Emily, Francesca and Vincent LaCoy and Gage Hollis and Reagan Lynn; dear cousin and friend of many. Funeral services will be private for family only and a celebration of life will be held in the future. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home-847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2020
