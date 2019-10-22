|
Lillian, Daniel F. Daniel F. Lillian, 49. Beloved son of the late Jerome and the late Dr. Zena Lillian. Cherished brother of Rabbi Rebecca (Jan Schwarz) Lillian and Ruth (Gary Missner) Lillian Reiner. Dear uncle of Julius Reiner. He was a talented artist and designer who was beloved among a very diverse community. Service Wednesday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 205 N Michigan Ave Suite 2530, Chicago, IL 60601, www.arthritis.org/illinois. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 22, 2019