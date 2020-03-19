Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Coakley, Daniel J. Passed away on March 16th, 2020. Beloved husband of Maureen nee Conley; loving father of Sean (Sumontha) Coakley and Elizabeth (Mark) Antrobus; dear grandfather of Kate Maureen Coakley, Mark Daniel Antrobus and Maximus Joseph Antrobus; beloved son of the late Daniel and Margaret Coakley; fond brother of Anna (the late James) Farrell, the late Jack and Jim Coakley. Visitation Saturday, March 21st, 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook, IL 60527. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th, St. Alsip, IL 60803. For information 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 19, 2020
