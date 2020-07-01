Daniel C. Blankenheim
1947 - 2020
Blankenheim, Daniel C. Daniel C. Blankenheim, 73, lifelong Chicago resident, passed away on June 25, 2020. Dan was born on February 9, 1947, the son of Warren and Mary (nee Maloney) Blankenheim. He was a graduate of Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school and Saint George High School in Evanston. Dan was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam and was for many years the owner of Big John's Joint at 1147 W. Armitage Avenue. A patron of Big John's once commented that Dan "is a quality guy who runs a quality place," and he will be remembered for being exactly that and so much more to his family and friends. Dan loved playing golf, watching baseball, reading crime novels, and having drinks with his friends at Big John's. Survivors include his beloved wife of 46 years, Susan (nee Gannon); son, Michael (Kara Bruce); granddaughters, Greta and Ruth; brother, Dennis; and sister, Mary (James Gallery). Funeral services and interment will be private. A celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
June 30, 2020
Dear Sue, we are so sorry to hear of this. Our prayers are with you, and we send you our love.
Maria & Vince Guerrero
Mar&#237;a Guerrero
Friend
June 30, 2020
Sue! We are so sorry for your loss. Emilia and I had fond memories of Danny. Sending lots of love to you and family.
- Elizabeth and Emilia
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire family. I have fond memories of Danny from Our Lady of Mt Carmel. He is gone too soon.

Dolores (Mateu) Herdman
Dolores Herdman
Classmate
June 30, 2020
My husband Brian was a frequent patron of Big Johns. Danny created a pub-like atmosphere at Big Johns, a place where friends would gather and spend endless hours discussing sports!!! Before the internet and cell phones the row of books behind the bar settled many a debate of obscure baseball facts!!
Jan Boxer
Friend
