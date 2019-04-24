|
Braun Jr., Daniel J. Age 50. Beloved husband of Kelly (nee Dwyer); loving father of Connor and Devin Braun; devoted son of Carole Braun and Daniel (Joan) Braun, Sr.; devoted son-in-law of Sharon and Edward "Skip" Dwyer; cherished brother of Keith (Amy) Braun and Kimberly Wilson; dearest nephew, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, and friend to many. VisitationFriday, April 26, 2019, from3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. FuneralSaturday, April 27, 2019, at8:30 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, to St. Scholastica Church, 7800 Janes Ave., Woodridge. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Funeral Info:(708) 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 24, 2019