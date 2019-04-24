Home

Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Scholastica Church
7800 Janes Ave
Woodridge, IL
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
8:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Daniel Braun Obituary
Braun Jr., Daniel J. Age 50. Beloved husband of Kelly (nee Dwyer); loving father of Connor and Devin Braun; devoted son of Carole Braun and Daniel (Joan) Braun, Sr.; devoted son-in-law of Sharon and Edward "Skip" Dwyer; cherished brother of Keith (Amy) Braun and Kimberly Wilson; dearest nephew, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, and friend to many. VisitationFriday, April 26, 2019, from3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. FuneralSaturday, April 27, 2019, at8:30 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, to St. Scholastica Church, 7800 Janes Ave., Woodridge. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Funeral Info:(708) 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 24, 2019
