Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
13350 S. LaGrange Rd.
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
13350 S. LaGrange Rd.
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Daniel Arp Obituary
Arp, Daniel Age 68, cherished husband of Joanne (nee Francone); dear brother of Margaret (Thomas) Tansey, James (Mary Sue), Charles (Donna), Brian (Wendy), the late Jerome and Kevin (Julie) Arp; fond uncle of numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces; dearly loved friend to many. Danny passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, after his battle with Glioblastoma. Dan retired in 2008 from Dominick's Finer Foods after 23 years of service. He loved the outdoors, swimming, camping, and gardening. He also liked traveling, especially to Las Vegas, Door County, Arizona, and his happy place, Hawaii. Danny enjoyed listening to an eclectic mix of music, trips to casinos, and of course, his collection of Superman memorabilia. He will be missed tremendously by family and friends. Visitation Thursday 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Lying in State Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Lutheran Church, 13350 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Indian School 1301 N. Main St. Chamberlain, SD 57325 or Boystown of Nebraska 14100 Crawford St. Boys Town, NE 68010, would be appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 429-3200
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 16, 2020
