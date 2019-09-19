|
|
Blase, Dana Rebrica Dana Rebrica Blase, 57, of Lemont, passed away September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim Blase; strong and loving mother of Karl and Emily Blase; cherished daughter of Ignac and Ivanka Rebrica; dearest sister of Ann Marie Zajac; and fond aunt of Jackson, Tami, Keri, Joey, Doug, and Nicole. Visitation Friday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St., Lemont. Funeral services Saturday, September 21, 2019, leaving the funeral home at 11:30 a.m., then driving in procession to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 12:00 Noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 19, 2019