Schuit, Dale PT, Ph.D., MS, and Governors State University Professor Emeritus, age 67, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home in Orland Park with his family. Dale was born July 5, 1952, son of Robert and Dolores Schuit. He married Sharon J. O'Neil. They raised two daughters; Maren L. (Mark) Cunnington and Sarah M. Schuit. Dale received his BS in Physical Therapy from St. Louis University (1976); MS in Physical Therapy Education-Teacher Preparation from The Ohio State University (1981); and Ph.D. in Kinesiology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (1988). Dale was a professionally licensed physical therapist for more than 40 years and a full-time academician for more than 35 years, including faculty appointments at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Northwestern University, Rosalind Franklin University (department chair), and Governors State University. His dedication to his profession, consummate work ethic, and compassion for patients and peers was widely known and appreciated by his colleagues. Dale was most recently the recipient of the Babette Sanders Leadership and Service Award, given by Illinois Physical Therapy Association. True to the Orange and Blue, Dale was a lifelong University of Illinois sports fan, having been an athletic trainer for the Fighting Illini football team during the 1970 season. Dale was most passionate about golf, both playing and helping players return to the game they love. Dale is survived by his wife; his daughters and son-in-law; and grandsons Oliver and Aidan. Visitation will be held Sunday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Funeral Monday, lying-in-state at Presbyterian Church, 13401 Wolf Rd, Orland Park, IL 60467 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020