Priban , Dale M.
After a courageous battle with cancer, Dale M. Priban passed away on August 9, 2020 in Lombard, IL at the age of 71. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 43 years, Susan, nee Stapleton, many sisters and brothers-in law, several nieces and nephews, along with countless close personal friends. Dale was born on December 2, 1948 in Illinois to father Martin H. Priban and mother Lorraine Priban, nee Pavlet, who predeceased him. He grew up in a close-knit and loving family. Dale enjoyed American history, classic cinema, science fiction, and writing fictional tales. Dale's extensive and impressive memory contributed to his success at games of trivia. Before retirement, Dale worked in the field of distribution for United Stationers, Inc. Dale requested to be cremated. His ashes will be interred in the family plot at Chapel Hills West in Oakbrook Terrace. The family would like to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Hospital, Loyola Hospice, and Home Angels Caregivers for their constant, attentive treatment and compassionate care throughout his illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite Humane Society in Dale's memory
