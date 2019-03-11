Home

IN LOVING MEMORY DALE ERIC ROBINSON JR. 09/30/1982-06/01/2017 Awesome son, brother, and father. Words cannot express how much you are missed. Life will never be the same without that beautiful smile, that corny sense of humor, and that magnetic personality. If I cried a river, it wouldn't be as deep as the pain we feel from your absence. You will never be forgotten and you will forever be in our hearts and minds. As I watch the birds sing in the beautiful green trees, I'm often reminded of you. God blessed you with an amazing talent. I'm truly blessed to have been able to enjoy that talent since you were seven years old. You were special. You were unique. You were, and will always be, my beloved son. Rest in Paradise. From my heart to your spirit, Mom.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 11, 2019
