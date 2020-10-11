Hickman, Dale D.
Dale D. Hickman, beloved husband of Robin (nee Vanselow); loving father of Kevin Dale (Allison) Hickman and Kimberly (Dave) Kanofsky; cherished grandfather of Tyler and Cameron; dear brother of Sheryl Roller, Joyce Chesak and the late Melvin Hickman, Emory Hickman and the late Kathryn Bau; fond uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Interment Private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral info (708) 636-2320
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 11, 2020.