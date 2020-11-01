1/
Cynthia S. Caruso
Cynthia S. Caruso passed away on April 11, 2010, at the age of 61. She was at home surrounded by her family. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Paul; daughter, Alison and her husband Daniel; son, Paul Jr.; sister, Marsha F. Gentile; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Born and raised in Chicago, IL by her late parents, Flavio and Theresa Bartholomei, Cynthia graduated from Mother Theodore Guerin High School. She then settled in Schiller Park where she raised her children. She later worked in customer service where she was known for her kindness and sense of humor. Cynthia was a talented artist, knitter, avid reader, loving mother, confidant, and friend. Donations in Cynthia's memory may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
