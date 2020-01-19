|
|
Nance, Cynthia D. Age 73 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Thursday January 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Glenn Nance; loving mother of Kimberly (Rory) Burt and Joseph (Diana Smith) Maley; cherished grandmother of Danielle Maley and Rory Burt, Jr. fond sister of the late Robert (Arlene) Cherback. Mrs. Nance was retired from ODM Tool & Manufacturing after twenty years' service. Visitation Monday, January 20, 2020 3:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Crest Hill, IL, funeral service Tuesday, January 21, 2020 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020