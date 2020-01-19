Home

Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL
View Map
Nance, Cynthia D. Age 73 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Thursday January 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Glenn Nance; loving mother of Kimberly (Rory) Burt and Joseph (Diana Smith) Maley; cherished grandmother of Danielle Maley and Rory Burt, Jr. fond sister of the late Robert (Arlene) Cherback. Mrs. Nance was retired from ODM Tool & Manufacturing after twenty years' service. Visitation Monday, January 20, 2020 3:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Crest Hill, IL, funeral service Tuesday, January 21, 2020 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020
