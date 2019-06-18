|
Mitchell, Cynthia M. "Cindee" (nee Ostapowicz) Beloved wife of the late Kenneth C.P.D.; loving mother of Scott (Toni) and Liz DeLaurentis; grandmother of Brandon and Zachary Mitchell and Corey and Vince DeLaurentis; loving daughter of the late Theresa (nee Winslow) and late Constantine; beloved aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from Pomierski & Son Funeral Home, 1059 W. 32nd St., to St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. (773) 927-6424. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 18, 2019