Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
8:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Christina Church
3342 W. 111th Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Schoenhofen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia M. Schoenhofen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cynthia M. Schoenhofen Obituary
Schoenhofen, Cynthia M. (nee Mallder). Beloved wife of David; loving mother of Jennifer (Kenneth) Regan; dear grandmother of Lillian and Kayden; dearest sister of Deborah (Bruce) Hill, William (Dawn) Mallder, Michael (Dawn) Mallder and Winifred (Brian) Kropfl; fond aunt of Emily and Edward and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 8:30 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Christina Church. Mass, 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now