|
|
Schoenhofen, Cynthia M. (nee Mallder). Beloved wife of David; loving mother of Jennifer (Kenneth) Regan; dear grandmother of Lillian and Kayden; dearest sister of Deborah (Bruce) Hill, William (Dawn) Mallder, Michael (Dawn) Mallder and Winifred (Brian) Kropfl; fond aunt of Emily and Edward and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 8:30 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Christina Church. Mass, 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2019