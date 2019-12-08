Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Cynthia Plescher
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexander Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Plescher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Jean Plescher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Jean Plescher Obituary
Plescher, Cynthia Jean Beloved wife of Robert E. Plescher; loving mother of John (Mary), David Plescher and Susan (Matthew) Murphy and the late Robert and Steven Plescher. Cherished grandmother of Kandace (Sean) Kennedy and Daniel Murphy, Krista and Jonathan Plescher. Proud great-grandmother of Salvatore Pattelli, Colton Lucas and Baby Kennedy. VisitationMonday, 3:00 9:00 p.m. FuneralTuesday9:00 a.m. from Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy., Palos Hills, IL 60465 to St. Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery.. Arrangements entrusted to Heinen and Loschetter Funeral Services, Lisa M. DeAngelis Director. For information or to express your condolences, please visit ourwww.heinenandloschetterfs.comor call 708-425-4050.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now