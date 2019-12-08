|
|
Plescher, Cynthia Jean Beloved wife of Robert E. Plescher; loving mother of John (Mary), David Plescher and Susan (Matthew) Murphy and the late Robert and Steven Plescher. Cherished grandmother of Kandace (Sean) Kennedy and Daniel Murphy, Krista and Jonathan Plescher. Proud great-grandmother of Salvatore Pattelli, Colton Lucas and Baby Kennedy. VisitationMonday, 3:00 9:00 p.m. FuneralTuesday9:00 a.m. from Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy., Palos Hills, IL 60465 to St. Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery.. Arrangements entrusted to Heinen and Loschetter Funeral Services, Lisa M. DeAngelis Director. For information or to express your condolences, please visit ourwww.heinenandloschetterfs.comor call 708-425-4050.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 8, 2019