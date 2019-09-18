|
Bellini, Cynthia J. "Cindy" nee Raby, 54, passed away suddenly on September 16th; loving mother of Victoria L. Bellini, Samantha L. Bellini, John J. Bellini and Joseph V. Bellini; beloved daughter of the late Carol and the late Lawrence Raby; loving grandmother of Jordan J. Bellini, Braylynn M. Bellini, Lilly M. Chamness, Olivia J. Chamness, Oliver J. Menor, Evelyn N. Chamness; dear sister of Cathleen (Kenneth) Woodward and Ryan Rodriguez; dearest fiancé of Greg Jakicic; special niece to Janet Campbell; fond cousin and friend to many. Visitation Friday,September 20th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service will take placeSaturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. For info:708-456-8300orwww.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 18, 2019