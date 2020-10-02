1/
Cynthia Dirscherl
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dirscherl , Cynthia

Cynthia Dirscherl, of Shorewood, IL. formerly of Chicago was born on December 6, 1947, passed away September 27, 2020 at the age of 72, after a courageous, 3 year battle with breast cancer. Beloved wife of the late George and the loving and devoted mother of Nick and Nathan Dirscherl. Cynthia was the dear daughter of the late Walter and Cecilia Rolla. She will be remembered by her siblings, Dorothy, Julie, Mary and Frank and was predeceased by Frannie, Lucille, John and Walter. Her many nieces and nephews will honor her memory. Exceptionally generous and giving, her kind and fun loving spirit will be missed by all. Visitation is Sunday from 4PM to 8PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Monday from 8:30AM until time of prayers at 9:30 AM. We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Joseph Church for a 10 AM Mass. Cynthia will be laid to rest next to her husband at Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Cynthia's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved