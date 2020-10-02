Dirscherl , Cynthia
Cynthia Dirscherl, of Shorewood, IL. formerly of Chicago was born on December 6, 1947, passed away September 27, 2020 at the age of 72, after a courageous, 3 year battle with breast cancer. Beloved wife of the late George and the loving and devoted mother of Nick and Nathan Dirscherl. Cynthia was the dear daughter of the late Walter and Cecilia Rolla. She will be remembered by her siblings, Dorothy, Julie, Mary and Frank and was predeceased by Frannie, Lucille, John and Walter. Her many nieces and nephews will honor her memory. Exceptionally generous and giving, her kind and fun loving spirit will be missed by all. Visitation is Sunday from 4PM to 8PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Monday from 8:30AM until time of prayers at 9:30 AM. We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Joseph Church for a 10 AM Mass. Cynthia will be laid to rest next to her husband at Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Cynthia's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com
