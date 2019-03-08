Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Krolicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Krolicki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Craig Krolicki Obituary
Krolicki, Craig Age 66, beloved husband of Mary (nee Ciolino); loving father of Stephanie (Alex) Giannikoulis and Karen (Joe) Morici; caring grandfather of Dominic; cherished brother of Kristine (Tom) Hegner, Joann (Dennis) Rogness, and Scott (Christine); fond uncle of many; adored dog dad of Sadie, Buddy, Lucy, and Koda. Family and friends will meet for a Memorial VisitationSaturday, March 9, 2019,from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (1/2 East of Irving and Austin). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CDG Care,cdgcare.com/donations-and-support/. For infowww.GFFH.comor773-777-3944.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now