Nancy,Emily & Matthew
Thinking of you all at this time & keeping you in my thoughts & prayers.
Jones, Craig A.
Craig A. Jones, age 61, suddenly. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Hansen). Devoted father of Matthew and Emily Jones. Dear brother of James (Carmen) Jones. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service with Tuthill Corporation.
Visitation Sunday, June 14, 2020, 4-8 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Funeral service Sunday evening 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com, (708) 974-4410.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Craig A. Jones, age 61, suddenly. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Hansen). Devoted father of Matthew and Emily Jones. Dear brother of James (Carmen) Jones. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service with Tuthill Corporation.
Visitation Sunday, June 14, 2020, 4-8 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Funeral service Sunday evening 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com, (708) 974-4410.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 13, 2020.