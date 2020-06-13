Craig A. Jones
Jones, Craig A.

Craig A. Jones, age 61, suddenly. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Hansen). Devoted father of Matthew and Emily Jones. Dear brother of James (Carmen) Jones. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service with Tuthill Corporation.

Visitation Sunday, June 14, 2020, 4-8 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Funeral service Sunday evening 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com, (708) 974-4410.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
JUN
14
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Nancy,Emily & Matthew
Thinking of you all at this time & keeping you in my thoughts & prayers.
Mary Enright Guilfoyle
June 12, 2020
In Our Thoughts Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
a loved one
June 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
June 12, 2020
Warmest condolences on your loss.
With hugs and love
The Georgious
Friend
June 12, 2020
The old days
Earl Durkin
Friend
June 12, 2020
Thinking of you all at this very difficult time. May God Bless you and your family.
Fiona Aherne-Madigan
Family
June 12, 2020
Nancy and family, I was so saddened to hear about Craig's passing. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Will pray for strength to get you through this difficult time.
Earl Durkin
Friend
