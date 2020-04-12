|
Ptasnik, Corrin Patricia Corrine Patricia Ptasnik (nee Keller), born December 19, 1934, left this world on April 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley for 47 years, devoted mother of Patricia, Pamela (Greg) Prout and the late John (Karen); loving and proud grandmother of John Jr., Steven, Joseph and Laura. Cory was a tiny woman with a larger than life presence in her loved one's lives. Although slight, she had a wicked sense of humor and could talk with anyone for hours on end. She will be missed. Services private due to current mandates. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, funeral info: 847-966-7302.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020