Dropkin, Corrine
Corrine Dropkin, 89, nee Rose, preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Allen, daughter of the late Manny and Trudy Rose, loving mother of Ruth, David, Zachary (Pam) and Noah (Lisa); Bubbe to Matthew, Jessica (Michael), Ari (Alex), Avigial (Robby), Tamar, Eric (Emily), Alex, Michael, Lily and Tate; great-grandmother of seven. Sister of the late Burt Rose of Toledo, OH. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please make memorial contributions to Lake Shore Drive Synagogue Shomrei Yisroel, 70 E Elm Street, Chicago, IL 60611. www.lsds70.org
. To attend the funeral live stream Thursday, 12PM CDT, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
