1/
Corrine Dropkin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corrine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dropkin, Corrine

Corrine Dropkin, 89, nee Rose, preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Allen, daughter of the late Manny and Trudy Rose, loving mother of Ruth, David, Zachary (Pam) and Noah (Lisa); Bubbe to Matthew, Jessica (Michael), Ari (Alex), Avigial (Robby), Tamar, Eric (Emily), Alex, Michael, Lily and Tate; great-grandmother of seven. Sister of the late Burt Rose of Toledo, OH. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please make memorial contributions to Lake Shore Drive Synagogue Shomrei Yisroel, 70 E Elm Street, Chicago, IL 60611. www.lsds70.org. To attend the funeral live stream Thursday, 12PM CDT, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Funeral
12:00 PM
live stream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved