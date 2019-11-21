|
|
Paul, Corinne Corinne "Corky" Paul nee Rosenthal, age 91. Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Jack Paul. Loving mother of Barry (Ronna Sajowitz) Paul and Diane (Stan Dublinske) Paul. Proud grandmother of Evan Paul Brown, Garrett Paul Brown, Zachary (Savannah) Paul, Benjamin Paul, and Gabriel Paul. Adored great grandmother of Gabriel Francis Brown and Willa Rae Paul. Dear sister of the late Rabbi Norman (the late Ida) Rosenthal. Treasured aunt, cousin, and friend of many in the USA and Israel. Service Thursday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (one block north of Lake Cook Road), Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bjbe.org, or Sedgebrook Jewish Council, 800 Audubon Way, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, 847-865-8811, or American Speech-Language-Hearing Foundation, 2200 Research Blvd., Rockville, MD, 20850-3289, www.ashfoundation.org/Ways-to-Give/Individual-Donor-Form/. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 21, 2019