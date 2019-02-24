Home

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL
Norman, Corinne "Corky" nee Schlifka, age 89. Loving wife and "excellent caregiver" of the late Oscar "Lee" Norman of 70 years. Cherished mother of Hal (Rhonda), Dawn and the late Melody Norman. Adored "Mama" of Matthew and Stephanie Norman. Dear sister of the late Ferne (Harold) Brailov. Services Monday 2 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel 195 North Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. Memorials in her memory to JourneyCare Jewish Care Services, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 24, 2019
