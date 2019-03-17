|
Falco, Corinne V. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Michael J. Falco; loving daughter of the late Walter and the late Victoria Kowalski Wilke; dear sister of Connie Wilke; loving sister-in-law of Guy and Mary Ann Papa and Charles Falco; dear aunt of Guy Papa and many nieces and nephews; loving godmother of many. Family and friends are to gather for the visitation on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Rd., Hillside, IL 60162 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral to follow Monday, March 18, 2019, from Russo's Hillside Chapels at 8:30 a.m., proceeding to St. Odilo Catholic Church, 2244 East Ave., Berwyn, IL 60402. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For additional information, call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Corinne's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019