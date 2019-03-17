Home

Services
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
(708) 449-5300
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
8:30 AM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Odilo Church
2244 East Avenue
Berwyn, IL
View Map
Corinne Falco Obituary
Falco, Corinne V. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Michael J. Falco; loving daughter of the late Walter and the late Victoria Kowalski Wilke; dear sister of Connie Wilke; loving sister-in-law of Guy and Mary Ann Papa and Charles Falco; dear aunt of Guy Papa and many nieces and nephews; loving godmother of many. Family and friends are to gather for the visitation on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Rd., Hillside, IL 60162 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral to follow Monday, March 18, 2019, from Russo's Hillside Chapels at 8:30 a.m., proceeding to St. Odilo Catholic Church, 2244 East Ave., Berwyn, IL 60402. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For additional information, call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Corinne's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
