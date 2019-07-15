|
Mlyniec, Consuelo (nee Fabian) Beloved wife of Donald Mlyniec; loving mother of Jeffrey (Kimberly) Mlyniec, and Scott Mlyniec Sr.; cherished grandmother of Andrew, Alexa, Jacob, Amanda, Scott Jr. and Mia; proud great-grandmother of Graham and Bennett; dear sister of Robert Fabian; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday 8:30 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church, 9310 S. 55th Ct. in Oak Lawn for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment private. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 p.m until 9:00 p.m. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com, 708-425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 15, 2019