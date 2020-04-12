Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Burial
Private
Mount Carmel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Consuelo Cabrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Consuelo Cabrera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Consuelo Cabrera Obituary
Cabrera, Consuelo (Connie) (nee Guerrero), 94, April 8, 2020, Beloved wife of the late Robert F. (Don Roberto); loving mother to Frank (Rose), the late Robert Jr, Ralph (Eileen), Richard (Eileen), Rachel (Chuck) Feinberg, John (Mita) and Gloria. She was able to spend time with 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; she was aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to many more. She lived in the Canaryville neighborhood for 68 years, was a Gold Star member of the St. Gabriel Woman's Club and served as an Election Judge for many years. She touched the lives of many people in her 94 years. Private family services held at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL. Burial Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside. The Cabrera Family appreciates your prayers and support at this most difficult time as Connie's death occurs during the restrictions and precautions of Coronavirus.They look forward to honoring her life in a fitting manner at a future date. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel Church. When the schedule is finalized, this obituary, the McInerney website and Facebook pages will be updated. Please visit CONSUELO (CONNIE) CABRERA BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. Arrangements by McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL-Chicago. Info., 773-268-0703 or 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Consuelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -