Kolovos, Constantine Born July 12, 1927, in Rizes, Greece. Passed away July 11, 2019 in Palos Hills, IL. He is survived by his loving wife, Marina (nee Vasilopoulos) Kolovos; children, Angeline (Peter) Poulos, John (Annette) Kolovos and Andrea Kolovos Nikolopoulos; grandchildren, Valerie and Peter Giannopoulos, Thomas and Lauren Poulos, Nicholas Nikolopoulos, Constantine Janz and Kostadeno Kolovos; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Jenna Giannopoulos; siblings, Athanasia, Tassia, Nausika and Spiro. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Angeline Kolovos; siblings, Marika, Anna, Stamata and Nicholas; survived by numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces both in the U.S. and Greece. "May his memory be eternal." Visitation Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 6:00 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Family and friends will gather Monday, July 15, 2019, directly at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, Service 11:00 a.m. Interment Bethania Cemetery in Justice. In lieu of flowers, contributions to S.S. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Palos Hills (and/or) Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, Palos Heights would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 13, 2019