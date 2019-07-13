Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church
11025 S. Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL
Constantine Kolovos


1927 - 2019
Constantine Kolovos Obituary
Kolovos, Constantine Born July 12, 1927, in Rizes, Greece. Passed away July 11, 2019 in Palos Hills, IL. He is survived by his loving wife, Marina (nee Vasilopoulos) Kolovos; children, Angeline (Peter) Poulos, John (Annette) Kolovos and Andrea Kolovos Nikolopoulos; grandchildren, Valerie and Peter Giannopoulos, Thomas and Lauren Poulos, Nicholas Nikolopoulos, Constantine Janz and Kostadeno Kolovos; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Jenna Giannopoulos; siblings, Athanasia, Tassia, Nausika and Spiro. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Angeline Kolovos; siblings, Marika, Anna, Stamata and Nicholas; survived by numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces both in the U.S. and Greece. "May his memory be eternal." Visitation Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 6:00 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Family and friends will gather Monday, July 15, 2019, directly at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, Service 11:00 a.m. Interment Bethania Cemetery in Justice. In lieu of flowers, contributions to S.S. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Palos Hills (and/or) Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, Palos Heights would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 13, 2019
