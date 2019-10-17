Home

O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Constance Siemiawski Obituary
Siemiawski, Constance "Connie" (nee Karczewski), age 78, of Orland Park, passed away unexpectedly October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Chester; her parents Anthony and Josephine (nee Sutor) Karczewski. Connie is survived by her loving children Darrel (Maddie) Siemiawski, Dea (James) Waner, Dena (James) Concannon, and Darren (Veronica) Siemiawski; grandchildren Samantha Siemiawski, Aaron Siemiawski, Eric Waner, Jason Waner, Dayna Waner, Bryan (Stefani) Concannon, and Justin Concannon; numerous loving family members also survive. Connie enjoyed the Lifetime Movie Network Channel and loved spending quality time with her family. She adored her grandchildren more than life itself. There will be a Memorial Mass Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr, 17500 84th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com. Per Connie's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 17, 2019
