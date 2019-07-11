|
Maniscalco, Constance A. (nee Collura) Age 97. President/owner of Maniscalco Funeral Directors (Grein Funeral Directors affiliated). Beloved wife of the late Joseph A.; loving daughter of the late Vincent and Josephine Collura; devoted mother of Frank, Joseph and the late Nicholas (Nancy); adoring grandmother of Brandon, Blair (Paul) and Matthew; caring great-grandmother of Harlow and Isla; cherished sister of the late Lt. Frank J. Collura, US Navy. Longtime member of the Mens & Womens Burgio Society, Maria SS Lauretana Society, and many other Italian American Societies. We've lost a giant and gained an angel. Family and friends will meet directly at St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N. Moselle, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, for a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass.Graveside interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Grein Funeral Directors, 2114 W. Irving Park Rd. (773) 588-1234 or greinfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 11, 2019